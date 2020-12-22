'Stone Cold' Steve Austin: See the WWE Superstar's Best Snaps of 2020

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin is one of WWE's biggest stars and he is one that has become a household name for multiple reasons. He is the host of the popular interview series, Straight Up Steve Austin, as well as the former host of the competition show, Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge. Austin is also a man well-versed in providing entertainment to fans on Instagram.

Those that visit Austin's social media profile know that he is fond of certain things, which he makes clear with his videos and photos. He has posts about classic cars and pickup trucks that he has built into powerhouses, as well as ones about his signature beer. Austin also prominently features his dogs, whether they are spending time with him in the gym or enjoying a trip through the backroads of Nevada. Here are some of Austin's best posts from 2020.