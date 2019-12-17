‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Reacts to Drew Brees’ Passing Milestone: ‘Oh Hell Yeah!’

Drew Brees made history on Monday night as he became the NFL‘s all-time leader in passing touchdowns with 541. And because of that, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin gave the New Orleans Saints legend the ultimate compliment. Austin went to Twitter to show his appreciation for what Brees did on Monday Night Football.

“CONGRATS DREW BREES!!!” Austin wrote on Twitter. “Oh Hell Yeah!!!”

That led to a number of Austin’s fans showing love for him and Brees. One fan wrote: “I know he is homegrown for you but to me he is A fellow Purdue Boilermaker and for a Big Ten Team that gets so much flack they seem to put out Hall of Famers and this solidifies that Congrats Drew Boiler Up!”

“You know you’re the man when you get a shout out from Stone Cold!” another fan wrote.

“He deserves it!” a third fan added. “The best in the biz! And I’m a @Panthers fan, but greatness is deserving of accolades!”

But there was one fan who took the time to look back on a time when Austin was doing his thing on Monday Night Raw. The fan replied to the tweet: “The greatest wwe raw I ever went to was when u were there, u came out after the airing was over and chugged beer and talked in the ring for 45 minutes it was AMAZING.”

Brees threw four touchdowns passes on Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts to pass Peyton Manning on the list. The Purdue alum now has 541 career touchdown passes and he still have two more games remaining this season.

“You hope that it is going to happen,” Brees said to reporters after the game. “You always need to prepare if it does, because, I think, part of that is that I want to make sure everyone around me knows just how thankful I am for them and how grateful I am for my team, to everyone in the stadium, to our entire fan base, and our family and friends, and everyone that was here, all of those who have been such an integral part of this.

“You want to give that value. You want to be able to do that; and, yet it’s in the framework of a game.”

Brees and the Saints are now 11-3 on the year and they are tied with the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks for the best record in the NFC.