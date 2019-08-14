Stone Cold Steve Austin Calls for Gun Control and Background Checks to Be ‘More Extensive Than They Are Now’

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin believes there has to be more done when it comes to giving civilians guns. The former WWE superstar recently talked to Amy Campbell of Sports Illustrated and said gun control is a very difficult topic, but the background checks have to be more thorough.

“As far as gun laws go, that such a complex subject,” Austin said. “I believe in background checks should be way more extensive than they are now. I’m an avid outdoorsman. Everybody knows I’m an avid hunter. I like to shoot targets but I’m extremely safe with all of my firearms. Maybe it should be mandatory that these people be taught of that these things can do.”

Austin also said he didn’t want to touch the issue on stricter gun laws.

“I don’t want to get into that,” he said. “Deeper background checks? Certainly. They should do a real extensive background check on who they’re selling a firearm to.”

The former WWE champion continued and said this issue wasn’t an issue when he was younger.

“It seems like people don’t understand the value of a life,” he said. “Back in the day when I was a kid, you just never thought of things like this. If you ask me what I think should happen to the people that are doing these type of things, I’ll plead the fifth because what I would say would not be very kind to many people out there.”

The reason Austin was talking to Sports Illustrated was to promote his show Straight Up Steve Austin which airs on Mondays on the USA Network. Along with the show, Austin had made appearances on Monday Night Raw as he was part of the reunion episode a few weeks back. He recently on the show this past Monday night and shared his thoughts on Seth Rollins who defeated Brock Lesnar for the Universal title at SummerSlam this past Sunday.

Austin retired from wrestling in 2002 due to a neck injury he suffered in 1997. When he was healthy, Austin was the top superstar in the WWE, winning the championship six times. He and Dwyane “The Rock Johnson” had a long feud that lasted until Austin left and those two helped WWE win the Monday night battle against WCW who had the show Monday Nitro.