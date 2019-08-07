Stone Cold Steve Austin Gives Advice on How to Chug a Beer

One of the hottest trends over the summer has been putting NFL quarterbacks in front of a camera and having them chug a beer. Many of these signal-callers have found success while others have wilted under the pressure. Fortunately, Stone Cold Steve Austin is here to take these NFL players to school. Beer Chugging 101 is officially in session at Stone Cold University.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Austin sat down to take part in the feature known as Unimportant Questions with Important People. He was technically promoting his show, Straight Up Steve Austin, but the former wrestler was also asked for his expert opinion about the best way to down a can of beer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After all, he has considerable experience dating back to his time with the WWF and the WWE.

“Breathe. ALWAYS breathe.” There is absolutely no one in the world who is more qualified to give you advice on how to chug a beer than @SteveaustinBSR. Stone Cold tackled that and more in the newest episode of Unimportant Questions pic.twitter.com/WpPxukVklB — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 7, 2019

“The most important thing to remember when you are chugging a beer is to swallow,” Austin said. “And then, when you get a chance, breathe. Always breathe. A lot of people forget that. It’s very basic.”

As the wrestler that was known for chugging two beers at the same time, Austin is well-versed in the ways of quickly consuming his favorite beverage. Sure, some of his prior methods displayed in the ring were slightly messy, but not once did Austin give up midway through a chug.

Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers attempted the feat at a Milwaukee Bucks game but couldn’t finish his beverage. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, on the other hand, shotgunned a beer during a Cleveland Indians game to prove that he is truly meant to play sports in Ohio.

Who better to judge athletes’ beer chugging skills than @steveaustinBSR? 😂 pic.twitter.com/YYulQDepmN — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) August 6, 2019

In terms of style points, Austin was very impressed with Mayfield’s entry to the competition. As he explained on ESPN’s Get Up, what made this chug special was that the Browns quarterback opened his beer with his tooth before popping the cap and chugging the drink. For this effort, Austin gave Mayfield an A-plus.

Rodgers, on the other hand, received a lower grade. Austin loves the Packers quarterback and thinks that he is one of the best of all time, but he couldn’t handle the finger in the air or the fact that Rodgers didn’t finish the beer. This “effort” earned the QB a grade of C-plus.

Fortunately for Rodgers, Austin was distracted by Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari. The big man who protects Rodgers from defenders was shown chugging two beers in a row, which thoroughly impressed Austin. Bakhtiari earned a grade of A-plus for his chugging ability as well as the fact that he didn’t spill a drop on his shirt. This wasn’t showmanship as Austin explained; this was simply a man wanting to chug a beer for his own enjoyment.

While Rodgers wasn’t very impressive overall with his beer-chugging skills, that doesn’t necessarily mean that he is a lost cause. Austin has great respect for the Packers quarterback and would likely be willing to tutor him in the art of cracking a cold one for the fans. When it comes to Mayfield, however, there is no work to be done. Austin can’t improve the skills of someone that is already at the top of his craft.