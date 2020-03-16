‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Celebrates ‘3:16’ Day, Heads to ‘WWE Raw’

Monday night, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin will make his highly-anticipated return to WWE Raw. The episode will air on March 16, which is also known as 3:16 Day in honor of Austin’s career. The longtime wrestler is fired up about the trip to Orlando, but he is also taking necessary precautions. He proved this to be true with a video posted on Instagram.

Austin’s brief clip showed him sitting in an empty airplane en route to Florida for Monday’s event. He was just enjoying his time on the plane, as well as a tasty beverage. Austin was sipping on a Broken Skull IPA, which is his signature beer, while his theme music played.

“Have beer. Will travel. Headed to Orlando, FL for @wwe Monday Night Raw 3:16 Day. Oh Hell Yeah!! @esbcbrews Broken Skull IPA. Best IPA in America. #craftbeer #coldbeer #hellyeah #316,” Austin wrote in the caption of another Instagram post.

He showed a four-pack sitting on the seat next to him, which drew concern that he may run out. However, Austin revealed that he had brought more beer to Florida with him. After all, he is celebrating his own day with an appearance on WWE Raw. It would only be fitting that he has more beer available.

This will be the second consecutive WWE event at the Performance Center. Friday Night SmackDown was held in the mostly-empty building due to coronavirus concerns, leaving the performers to wrestle in front of zero fans.

While Austin will be undoubtedly excited to show up for Monday’s event, it will be odd for some wrestling fans due to the lack of attendees in the audience. The wrestlers will only be performing for the cameras and those at home. They won’t have the immediate response from an audience to help fire them up.

The fans are happy to see both Austin and the Undertaker make a return to the wrestling ring on Monday night, but they are unsure about the lack of fans. As one Twitter user wrote: “So tomorrow night Edge, stone cold Steve Austin and undertaker will all appear on #wwe #raw in front of no fans, it just hurts to see this.”

There were many that were put off by the lack of fans at the Performance Center, but this was not a universal opinion. Several others said that having Austin on hand would actually offset any lack of emotion. They believe that he will be fired up and providing excitement.

