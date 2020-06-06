‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Blasting Racism Photo Resurfaces, and Fans Are Fired Up

Saturday afternoon, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin trended on Twitter. He wasn't sick or dealing with legal troubles. The fans just wanted to show appreciation for his hatred of racism. They specifically mentioned the time that he blasted the Confederate flag while calling it a symbol of oppression, hatred and inequality.

Austin made the comment sometime in the past, but it resurfaced amid the ongoing protests over George Floyd's murder. Wrestling fans wanted to focus on how he is anti-racism and is very vocal with this opinion. They appreciated that he does not accept the "states' rights" argument surrounding the Confederate flag. Instead, he focuses on the history and how the "heritage" was built on the backs of slaves.

The fans were vocal in their support of Austin and his comments about racism. They posted countless comments about how he is a "legendary" figure in wrestling, as well as animated Gifs of him fighting Donald Trump. Others posted audio of Austin supporting gay marriage as further evidence that he wants equality for everyone.