NBA Fans Praise Stephen Curry for Setting All-Time Record for 3-Pointers

Stephen Curry made NBA history on Tuesday night. While playing against the New York Knicks, the Golden State Warriors star set the all-time three-pointer record passing Ray Allen to knock down the 2,974th of his career, as mentioned by ESPN. The shot happened in the first quarter and the Warriors took a timeout so they could celebrate with Curry.

“It was a beautiful ending to this last week,” Curry said after the game. “The buildup to getting this number, it was a special atmosphere. I knew the Garden would deliver just in terms of how iconic this place is — I can’t say it enough, I appreciate so much the way the fans embraced the moment with me and let me kind of get lost in it. I could feel it. Once I took the shot on the wing, it just felt good, looked good — it felt like we were at home.”

“It was a special moment, for sure, that I appreciate and I’ll remember for the rest of my life, in terms of what it means to me to pass Ray,” Curry added. “Him and Reggie [Miller], guys I’ve looked up to coming into the game. Definitely special.” Here’s a look at NBA fans praising Curry for making history.

The Shot

One person wrote in all caps: “AND HE BROKE THE RECORD FOR BEING SEXY.”

LeBron James

One fan replied: “It would have been ‘doper’ if he would have done it home in the Bay Area! Oh…Kobe, Magic, Michael and Steph didn’t jump from team to team seeking rings!!!”

Tom Brady

One fan responded by using a quote from a Subway commercial that features Curry and Tom Brady. The person wrote: “You eat bread???Steph, it’s a commercial….”

New York Knicks

One fan wrote: “The Mecca of basketball!!! Showed the Warriors and Steph and @NBA fans what class is all about. Nice tribute to Wardell Stephen Curry.”

GOAT

One fan replied: “And having Kerr and Dell there too. Just so happens Dell has a close connection. All top shooters. Steph, next level.”

Rapid Rate

One fan asked: “If Steph was never severely injured at the beginning of his career, could you imagine where the # would be now?”

The List

And this fan wrote: “He’s going to put that record so far out of reach it’s gonna be almost unbreakable. Steph has at least 5 good years left and as he ages the last thing to go will be his shot…he’ll be able to score shooting 3’s in his sleep against the weak defenses of this modern NBA.”