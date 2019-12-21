Steph Curry Targeted by Alleged Nude Photo Leak

Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry recently trended on social media after alleged nude photos of him were uploaded to Twitter. The photos were posted overnight, and users on social media awoke to the news that the NBA star was trending. The original post was removed after it went viral. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the alleged nudes do not belong to Curry.

“Of course it’s not him,” a team source told the outlet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Additionally, Curry’s agent also responded to the alleged nudes, telling the Daily Mail that the photos are “absolutely” not of the two-time MVP.

The Golden State Warriors have not publicly responded to the alleged photos. They will not be doing so in the future, per comments to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Curry’s wife, Ayesha, has since responded to these alleged leaked photos. She has not used anger or frustration, however, and has instead used this alleged incident as an opportunity to have fun with users on social media.

She posted a short video previewing an upcoming meal, which just happened to feature eggplant. The purple fruit has often been used in emoji form to recreate a certain body part.

“Today’s meal, I realized that I had all the ingredients on hand to make what I needed to make, so I figured I would go ahead and make some Eggplant Parmesan,” Ayesha said. “[It’s] perfect, right?”

The brief cooking video was not Ayesha’s only reference to the alleged nudes leak, however. She also posted a photo of Yerba Mate in a can. As she wrote: “love this drink SO much! But the [Eggplant emoji] flavor is my fave!”

There are certainly some on social media trying to determine if the alleged nudes are actually of Curry or if they belong to another figure. Ayesha, on the other hand, is simply having fun with the situation. Curry appears to be joining in on the fun. He responded to his wife’s Instagram Story, writing: “@ayeshacurry ig story got me crying laughing so many [clown emoji] out here.”

The six-time All-Star in Curry has not been frequently involved with the Warriors this season while recovering from a broken hand. He has been active for four games while his team has fallen to a 6-24 record.

Curry is not expected back on the court for quite some time considering that he underwent surgery on Nov. 1 and received a recovery timeline of three months. While he recovers, however, the three-time NBA Finals champion will deal with these alleged leaked nudes.

(Photo Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty)