Starkville Coffee Shop Has Hilarious Message for Nick Saban Ahead of Alabama vs. Mississippi State

A coffee shop in Starkville, Mississippi has a message for Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban and his team before their game against Mississippi State on Saturday. Strange Brew posted a message to Saban saying the community had nothing to do with their loss to LSU on Saturday. The Bulldogs are one of the worst teams in college football and they know Alabama is going to come out swinging on Saturday, which is why Strange Brew told Saban to take it easy on the team.

This led to a number of fans commenting on the Twitter post. One fan wrote, “Sad that we have been relegated to begging for mercy. I guess I was blessed to attend MSU in the best football days it will ever see.”

Another fan wrote, “Don’t matter. He gonna take it out on them…” And another fan wrote, “Having said that, Geaux Dogs!”

The best coffeehouse in the land has a message for the head man in Tuscaloosa before the Tide comes to StarkVegas… pic.twitter.com/gZW5L57fFm — Joel Coleman (@JoelTColeman) November 11, 2019

Saban held his weekly press conference on Monday and he told reporters that playing Mississippi State in Starkville will be a challenge for his team.

He said per 247Sports, “This game this week is usually a real battle for us when we go over to Mississippi State, to Starkville. They’re always physical and it’s always a physical game. We have a lot of challenges in terms of what we need to do to fix the issues that we have. They present a lot of challenges as well. They’re one of the best rushing teams in the country, certainly in the conference. They do a really good job in a lot of ways. Hill’s a great back. He leads the SEC in rushing. They play really good defense. They get a lot of turnovers. They ball-hawk like crazy. There’s a lot of things that we need to do extremely well in this game to be able to have success.”

It could be Saban just showing a lot of respect to his opponent, but he knows what everyone else knows which is Alabama should be able to win Saturday’s game easy if they don’t make mistakes and jump to an early lead. And with the team losing to LSU this week, the Crimson Tide are in win-now mode if they want to reach the College Football Playoff. On Saturday, the Crimson Tide fell to LSU 46-41. President Donald Trump was in attendance and many fans blamed him for the loss.