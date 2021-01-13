Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Supports Second Donald Trump Impeachment, Says It's the 'Least We Can Do'

✖

President Donald Trump could be impeached again due to the U.S. Capitol riots, and Gregg Popovich is all for it. The San Antonio Spurs coach spoke to reporters on Tuesday and said he supports the second impeachment of Trump. Popovich has been against Trump since he took office in 2016.

"The fact that there’s going to be an impeachment beginning tomorrow is the least that we can do,” Popovich told reporters via USA Today. "I don’t have a lot of faith that the 25th Amendment is going to be invoked. This impeachment will say a lot. If anything, it will bring people together rather than be divisive. It will bring people together who may have thought a different way and realize what Trump can really do and what he really is. So I’m all for it."

Popovich went on to be critical of Trump for not taking the Capitol riots seriously. “As a citizen, what we all watched was horrific, and we all saw the lack of concern and incompetence on the part of our president, which is really sad,” Popovich stated. He is what he is, but what that does for our democracy and our country and our standing and our credibility, let alone the safety for all those people in the building, is just enough to fry your brain. It is something you can’t even conceive of.”

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives officially asked Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office days before his term comes to an end. However, Pence said invoking the 25th Amendment is not in the "best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution." He also stated that "Invoking the 25th Amendment in such a manner would set a terrible precedent."

Popovich has called out Trump multiple times over the years. This past summer, the five-time NBA champion had a big problem with Trump's response to the death of George Floyd, which launched Black Lives Matter protests all over the country.

"He's a destroyer," Popovich said. "To be in his presence makes you die. He will eat you alive for his own purposes. I'm appalled that we have a leader who can't say 'black lives matter.' That's why he hides in the White House basement. He is a coward."