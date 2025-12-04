Sports Announcer Collapses Live on the Air During Coverage of Game

One sportscaster gave viewers a scare last night when she collapsed while covering a game.

Laura Woods, who works for TNT Sports and British TV channel ITV, fainted while reporting on a women’s soccer game in England.

She was caught by her co-host, former Arsenal striker Ian Wright, and then the feed cut away.

When the broadcast resumed, Katie Shanahan had taken over for Woods and said that Woods had “taken ill,” but that she was “in very good hands.”

Her fiancé, reality TV personality Adam Collard, posted on social media that she was alright.

“Laura is all OK and with the right people. Thank you for all of your kind messages,” he wrote.

On her Instagram story, she said that it was likely a virus.

“Gosh that was a bit weird. Sorry to worry everyone, I’m OK. Just need a bit of rest and hydration,” she wrote. “I’m really embarrassed that happened on TV but a big thank you to my colleagues at ITV who have really looked after me tonight and for Wrighty and Neets for catching me.”