✖

LeBron James will partner with characters from Looney Tunes in 2021 with the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy. The sequel to the 1996 film is creating excitement among fans, especially those that want to purchase toys and other merchandise. Now there are reports about a potential wave of Lego Minifigures.

According to Allen Tran of The Brick Fan, there were August rumors about Lego creating a Looney Tunes collection of Minifigures. Tran heard that these upcoming collectibles may be based on Space Jam: A New Legacy. The writer listed Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety, Pepe Le Pew, Marvin the Martian, Lola Bunny, Porky Pig, Sylvester, Foghorn Leghorn and Yosemite Sam as some of the characters that could become Minifigures as part of the next wave. Although any sets based on the upcoming basketball film would likely include James.

The Space Jam 2 Lego reports are not confirmed just yet. However, the brick manufacturer has previously celebrated other high-profile releases with new sets and Minifigures. There are a multitude of sets based on Star Wars and various films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Additionally, fans of other films such as Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl have been able to purchase massive pirate ships and other intricate sets.

While the fans wait to find out about potential Lego sets, they can examine other aspects of the film. A recent leak reportedly revealed the plot of Space Jam: A New Legacy. Writer Ben Mekler tweeted the synopsis, but Warner Bros. did not issue a statement about the authenticity of the leak.

"During a trip to the Warner Bros. studio, NBA Superstar LeBron James and his son accidentally get trapped within a world that contains all of Warner Bros.' stories and characters, under the control of a malfunctioning, all-powerful force named Al G (played by Don Cheadle)," the synopsis states. "With the help of Bugs Bunny, LeBron must navigate through a never-before-imagined world filled with iconic movie scenes and characters as they re-assemble the Looney Tunes to rescue his lost son. Now to get back home, Lebron and the Tunes have to unravel Al G's mysterious plan and win an epic basketball game against digital gamified super-versions of the NBA and WNBA's biggest stars as the entire world watches."

Space Jam: A New Legacy will arrive in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16, 2021. It's a direct sequel to the 1996 film Space Jam, which starred Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Charles Barkley among others. James will headline the sequel's cast while other prominent players such as Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard and Chris Paul will join him.