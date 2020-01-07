Social Media Mocks New York Giants for Hiring Joe Judge as New Head Coach

The New York Giants have a new head coach and the NFL fans aren’t sure what to think of him. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Giants are expected to hire Joe Judge as their new head coach. Judge, 38 has been on the New England Patriots coaching staff since 2012 and has been the special teams coordinator the last five seasons. He was also the team’s wide receivers coach this past year.

When social media heard the news of Judge being the new Giants head coach, the backlash came in hard. The top issue was, Twitter users were trying to figure out who he is because they have never heard of him before.

Schefter: Joe Judge is the Giants new head coach. Giants fans: pic.twitter.com/XcPbjogm9N — MyBookie Sportsbook (@betmybookie) January 7, 2020

When you hear the @Giants have hired Joe Judge as their next HC….@jemelehill 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/zokRbmLRv7 — Cole Wright (@ColeWrightNFL) January 7, 2020

Giants fans: “The Patriots’ wide receivers weren’t very good this year, this candidate coached them and he’s never been more than a special teams coordinator in the NFL, yet you want to hire him?” Gettleman: pic.twitter.com/CCL5eimJOz — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) January 7, 2020

“The Giants panicked,” Colin Cowherd of FS1 said. This was a bad move to me… A once proud organization that has patted themselves on the back too long.”

The one thing Judge has going for him is the backing of Belichick. Back in July, Belichick talked about Judge and said he can coach any position if needed.

“Joe’s a really good coach,” Belichick said via Zack Cox of NESN. He’s smart. He played quarterback, he played offense, so he has a good offensive background. There are a lot of defensive principles in special teams; he’s a good defensive coach, teaching those fundamentals and techniques in the kicking game, but they would carry over to defense, Joe could probably coach any position on the field.”

Judge might be a good coach, but he will have a challenge ahead of him as the Giants have only won 12 games total the last three years.