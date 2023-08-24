Soccer Team Offers Free Tickets After 'Devastating' Loss

A soccer team is offering free tickets to its next home game after suffering a blowout loss over the weekend. Nuneaton Borough said that it was "hurting" after losing to Telford 7-0, and manager Jimmy Ginnelly said fans who attended the road match are eligible to enter the next home game for free. He also said there will be complimentary coach travel to the team's next away game and a voucher for a free drink is available for season ticket holders.

"We are hurting, we all are," Ginnelly said. "I've told the players that if the fans that traveled to the Telford game can show evidence they went, they can come into Saturday's game for free. This will be paid for by the players and the players have agreed to pay for the BISC coach to the next away game. We will be working hard to get it right for Saturday's home game against AFC Sudbury."

Hear from manager Jimmy Ginnelly as he explains how he, the coaching staff and the players will offer to apologise to the travelling fans.



Any fan who can prove that went to the Telford game, will receive free entry to our next home game. — Nuneaton Borough FC (@NuneatonBoroFC) August 20, 2023

Chairman Stuart Elliott and vice-chairman Ian Cook said in a statement (per BBC): "Results like [this] can be devastating for the morale and unity at our club and have a lasting effect if we let it." Nuneaton Borough is based in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, England. It plays in the Southern League Premier Division Central, the seventh tier of English soccer. For the 2022-23 season, Nuneaton Borough finished fourth of the 22 teams and qualified for the playoffs. The team reached the finals but lost to Rushall Olympic and missed out on being promoted to National League North.

After the loss on Saturday, Nuneaton Borough released a lengthy statement. "Football clubs progress and become successful when there is unity and positivity," the statement read. "We may not all agree on the best way forward at times but if we all support each other we have a better chance of success. Our players and football management will be hurting today and they need our support more than ever. They got it wrong yesterday on the pitch for whatever reasons, but it was only five league games ago they were representing the club in the Playoff finals.

"They need to know we stand with them at all times like we stand with all the members of our club and community when they need it the most. We are all not perfect and we make mistakes but those mistakes aren't through the lack of trying."