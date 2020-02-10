Snoop Dogg Walking Back Comments About Gayle King Following Kobe Bryant Controversy Lights up Social Media

Snoop Dogg recently walked back his comments about Gayle King, following the Kobe Bryant controversy, and his apology has lit up social media. Over the past week, Snoop shared multiple social media posts, criticizing King for her recent interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie, wherein she pressed Leslie with questions about Bryant’s legacy in the wake of his death, considering that he was once accused of sexual assault.

Snoop fired off a round of social media posts criticizing King, at one point saying that she should “back off, b—, before we come get you.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Later, he came out to walk back his comments, explaining, “When I said what I said, I spoke for the people who felt like Gayle was very disrespectful towards Kobe Bryant and his family.”

“Now with that being said, what do I look like, wanting some harm to come to a 70-year-old woman? I was raised way better than that. I don’t want no harm to come to her and I didn’t threaten her,” he added. “All I did was say, ‘Check it out, you outta pocket for what you doing and we watching you. Have a little bit more respect for Vanessa, her babies and Kobe Bryant’s legacy.’”

Scroll down to see what social media users are saying in the wake of Snoop’s apology.

​

Yes, Snoop. You did. “Before we come get you” was not an invitation to pick her up and take her grocery shopping. — LaTrenda Carswell (@JnrPhotog) February 9, 2020

Those are the standards you want to hold to? Not me. Why liken ourselves to that trash behavior in the WW. Again he didn’t have to use his platform to threaten a 60 yr, just like she didn’t have to use hers to hold public court on a man not even in the ground yet. #Tacky — Krissy J. (@MeetKrissyJ) February 10, 2020

​

Snoop Dogg got caught in the feminist “threat maze” for arguing with a feminist. Where anything he says becomes a “threat” to her well being and nothing can be done to get yourself out of the maze. Run for your life, Snoop! Find the maze door! https://t.co/pivZF3uYBM — brock fredin (@brock_fredin) February 10, 2020

@SnoopDogg : I didn’t threaten Gayle King, but she ‘was very disrespectful towards Kobe Bryant’ https://t.co/33WyCf5Dzc You you did. We all heard you. Smh just like @RickeySmiley but he’s with you. Please stop attacking successful black women. — Renee’ Parker (@pntitblk) February 10, 2020

​

Look Kobe is dead. Did he make some mistakes, sure, we all do, but he has passed. Let his family grieve. — NoFucksgiven aka Red D. Wright (@no_fucksgiven) February 9, 2020

Your right we should discuss it all in 2003 kobe had sex with a 19yr old woman she accused him of rape they discovered 5 different semen in her underwear from forensic test she admitted to having sex the next day with someone else and her friends were about to testify against her — willie bradley (@headbussa101) February 10, 2020

​

Really? what you should be recognizing instead, is what caused this to happen.Quick to cancel another brother but discount Ms.King’s actions?Both are wrong. period. in two different ways. which is worse?

I guess Coby wife and children”s pain doesn”t matter, Only GK’s feelings. — preechtv (@preechtv) February 10, 2020

@morningmika @SnoopDogg has apologized and Gail needs to do the same to Kobe’s family. Both were horribly wrong. Poor Vanessa hasn’t even buried her child or husband yet. — NikkiNicole70 (@enicole827) February 10, 2020

​

I just don’t get the big rush to bring up all the disgusting things people did after they die. None of it matters anymore. Final judgement is in the right hands now. Leave it alone, let this family grieve. PLEASE!!! — Princess Dyan (@PrincessDyan6) February 9, 2020

So you demonstrate your displeasure of @SnoopDogg issuing threats by issuing one of your own, apparently repping an army of others who also threaten in kind. WTB mature @AmbassadorRice — Cynthia (@dcmomof5) February 10, 2020

​

Those are the standards you want to hold to? Not me. Why liken ourselves to that trash behavior in the WW. Again he didn’t have to use his platform to threaten a 60 yr, just like she didn’t have to use hers to hold public court on a man not even in the ground yet. #Tacky — Krissy J. (@MeetKrissyJ) February 10, 2020

@SnoopDogg I mayb openin a can of worms by voicin my opinion but I ❤️ & respect u hope I make sens butinstead of comin acros as a bully towards @GayleKing why not rise above her & @Oprah MJ & KB r innocent master pieces God blessed us with..their legacy will live in our 💓 4ever — Deanna Campbell-Wise (@deannainlasvega) February 10, 2020

​

To say she didn’t know what she was doing in that interview, is ludicrous. She was over shadowing the passing of Kobe & all the people on that helicopter that day. It wasn’t the time for the question. She knows better. It’s pathetic. People died, it’s sad. Period. — Coops (@niaecooper_nia) February 9, 2020