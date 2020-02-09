Snoop Dogg Reveals Kobe Bryant Tribute Art Amid Gayle King Feud

Rapper Snoop Dogg is creating headlines after going after Gayle King due to her interview with Lisa Leslie, but he is also taking time to remember Kobe Bryant. The late NBA icon died two weeks ago in a helicopter crash along with his daughter Gianna and seven others. To honor Bryant’s memory, Dogg unveiled a piece of tribute art on his Instagram account.

The post on social media showed former NBA star Michael Jordan and current Los Angeles Lakers leader LeBron James crouched next to each other. A No. 24 Bryant jersey was folded neatly on the court between them. While James and Jordan mourned the loss of their friend, a ghostly version of Bryant could be seen in the background walking away.

Dogg revealed following Bryant’s death that the two had been friends for nearly two decades. He has been taking this loss very hard, especially with King and others bringing up rape allegations from 2003. At this point in time, the rapper wants his friend to be remembered for the impact that he made in the NBA and in life.

“He was just a great leader, a great role model and we’re going to miss him dearly, we send love to Vanessa and the kids, and just wanna put that love angel around them and make sure that they get through this time right here,” Dogg said while co-hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show with Martha Stewart.

“The young generation of basketball players looked up to him, the young generation of rappers looked up to him, even rappers like myself, who was older than him, looked up to him because he showed me ways on how to be a better person, a better father, a better man,” Dogg continued to explain. He believed that Bryant was an inspiration during his life, and he wanted the late NBA icon to be remembered as such.

To prove his point, Dogg has joined several other celebrities and millions of NBA fans in hopes of getting the league’s logo changed. The hope is that Bryant’s silhouette will be forever immortalized in the NBA logo and will replace the current version that features former Los Angeles Lakers star, Jerry West.

The future of the NBA logo has not been determined, but Dogg has not been shy about his support of the change.

Photo Credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty