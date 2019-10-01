Snoop Dogg Raves About Young JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Spirit

Rapper Snoop Dogg is known more for his music than he is for anything else, but the man responsible for Gin and Juice has also played a role in developing some of the NFL’s stars. In fact, he recognized the talent of JuJu Smith-Schuster when the future Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver was only a child.

Tuesday morning, Dogg appeared on Skip and Shannon: Undisputed to preview the upcoming Los Angeles Lakers season. However, he also took a few moments to explain the process of recognizing Smith-Schuster’s talent and watching the youngster perform in some games. Interestingly enough, it was actually the team spirit of Smith-Schuster that was more impressive than his playmaking ability.

“JuJu is a great kid,” Dogg said. “His spirit is right. He’s a great kid, his spirit is right. Your spirit has to be right if you’re on a football team, first and foremost.”

“JuJu is a great kid, his spirit is right. He started in my league when he was about 9,10 years old. We took him to a game in Miami, and he wasn’t even a star, it was another that kid that was a star. But @TeamJuJu showed up that game, and we knew he had something.” —@SnoopDogg pic.twitter.com/ybgLvG2WQD — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 1, 2019

As the longtime rapper explained, Smith-Schuster originally joined his football league when he was 9 or 10 years old. He wasn’t the star of the team, but the future Steelers receiver was critical to the team’s success due to the way in which he conducted himself on the sidelines and with his teammates.

“When a guy didn’t make a play, he went over there and talked to him,” Dogg continued. “He got him right. When he did make a play, [JuJu] went over there and celebrated with him. That’s a spirited move right there. He’s not jealous, and he’s not envious. It’s a team sport.”

While Smith-Schuster is clearly starting his season off in a slower manner than expected with only 258 yards and one touchdown, Dogg has no doubt that he will soon be producing in his new role as the top option. Losing a fellow receiver in Antonio Brown shifted the way that defenses cover him, and transitioning from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to a backup in Mason Rudolph affected the passing attack as well.

Smith-Schuster’s role in the offense is certainly different, and he will have to find new ways in which to produce while partnering with Rudolph for big plays. Snoop Dogg has no doubt that this will happen based on his spirit being right.