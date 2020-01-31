‘SNL’ Alum Leslie Jones’ Tribute to Vanessa Bryant Following Death of Kobe and Gianna Has Fans Emotional

Following the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, SNL alum Leslie Jones took to Instagram to post a tribute to Bryant’s wife — and Gianna’s mom — Vanessa, and the heartfelt words have left fans very emotional. In her post, Jones wrote, “I pray for mercy and grace for you [Vanessa Bryant] your loss is just heartbreaking. I also pray mercy and grace for the victims and their love ones who are suffering pain we could never imagine. So sorry for your loss. I pray that God wraps you in his love. [will be praying for all of you].”

Many of her followers have since been commenting on the post, with one user writing, “Unimaginable pain, praying for her and all the families suffering. May God give them strength, and peace in their hearts some day.”

“Just heart breaking. Thank you for posting the other victims. Prayers for all of their loved ones,” another person offered, while someone else added, “Thank you Ms. Leslie! This is the first time all day that I have seen reference to ALL of the lost ones by name!!”

“It’s nice to see someone acknowledge all the victims. All those families and friends are devastated. I can’t even imagine their pain,” one other user commented.

Jones previously commented on the tragic situation, in a separate Instagram post, sharing a photo of Bryant and Gianna along with a message expressing her shock at the news.

“Omg I just can not believe this!! I’m just in tears. Damn [Kobe Bryant] my prayers go up for you and your daughter and love ones. I’m in tears right now damn!! [telltheonesyouloveyoulovethem,”] she wrote in the post’s caption.

On Sunday afternoon, Jones took to Twitter to issue her first comments on the news, writing, “Dude I’m in tears right now!! [Kobe Bryant] damn His daughter too omg I just don’t know what to say! Everyone please pray for his family!! This is so crazy!”

Jones shared the most recent Instagram post to Twitter also, and it has been receiving many comments, such as one follower who wrote back, “I pray for Kobe’s mom too. I got a son almost 41. I refuse to think of losing him. But I sure feel for Kobe’s mom. That’s her baby. Her heart has to be so shattered.”

The crash is currently under investigation, but it has been reported that the coroner’s office has ruled it an accident.