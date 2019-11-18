Skip Bayless Says Dak Prescott Belongs in ‘MVP Conversation’

With the NFL season approaching its latter stages, questions are swirling about which player will be named the league MVP at the annual NFL Honors ceremony. The top figures listed have been Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, and Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers. However, sports analyst Skip Bayless believes that Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott belongs in that conversation.

Monday morning, the noted Cowboys fan in Bayless explained why he believes the fourth-year signal-caller of America’s Team should be firmly entrenched in this MVP conversation. There are statistical reasons based upon Prescott’s ability as a passer, but Bayless also believes that the quarterback is being hurt by a 6-4 record as opposed to a hypothetical 8-2.

“10 games into the season, he leads the league in QBR. 10 games into the season, he leads the whole league in passing yards. Is that good?”

"I'm here to make the case that Dak belongs in the conversation [for MVP]. 10 games into the season he leads the whole league in QBR and passing yards. And if you want to know the truth: he proved last year over the last 10 games he was better than Wentz."— @RealSkipBayless

For comparison, Bayless mentioned Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who was drafted second overall the same year that Prescott landed with the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round. These two players have been constantly tied together in conversations due to playing in the same division and being drafted in the same class.

On Sunday, Prescott threw for 444 yards and three touchdowns while Wentz reached 214 yards with one touchdown. The Eagles starter also lost a fumble. Obviously, there were differences in the opponents considering that the Eagles played a top defense in the New England Patriots while the Cowboys faced off with the struggling Detroit Lions.

Still, Bayless believes that Prescott has proven to be a better long-term quarterback than Wentz, dating back to the 2018 season. His numbers have been more consistent, and his completion percentage in 2019 (67.7) is higher than Wentz’s (61.2).

In terms of franchise history, Prescott’s 3,211 passing yards through the first 10 games are the most by a Cowboys quarterback in the same span of time. The previous record-holder was Tony Romo, who reached 2,916 in 2012.

In terms of other quarterbacks, Prescott has a worse record (6-4) than Russell Wilson (8-2) and Lamar Jackson (8-2), but his numbers are similar. He has more passing yards than his peers, as well as more passing touchdowns than Jackson (19). However, his nine interceptions are more than either of the other MVP candidates. Wilson has 23 touchdowns and only two interceptions as a passer while Jackson has 19 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Given that all three players can impress with their running ability, these numbers will also be considered in the MVP discussion. Through 10 games, Wilson has 256 rushing yards and three touchdowns. The second-year phenom in Jackson has 788 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Prescott has the fewest rushing yards of the trio with 193, but he has also scored three touchdowns of his own.

Based upon numbers, as well as the growth as a player, Bayless sees no reason why Prescott shouldn’t be mentioned as a possible MVP. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback may be a longshot to win considering that both Jackson and Wilson are the current frontrunners, but Bayless just wants to see his favorite signal-caller in the conversation.

