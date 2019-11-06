Skip Bayless Calls Cam Newton’s Message to Panthers a ‘Dare’ to Let Him Go

The Carolina Panthers have placed quarterback Cam Newton on Injured Reserve, ending his 2019 campaign after only two starts. In response, the starting QB commented on his team’s Instagram profile and expressed his determination to come back even better in 2020. This could be an innocent enough statement, but FS1 analyst Skip Bayless believes that it’s actually a dare for the Panthers to cut ties with Newton and suffer the consequences.

With Newton only having one final season on his contract, which includes no guaranteed money, the belief is that the former number one overall pick will possibly be departing for a new team. These rumors are swirling, making it inevitable that he is well aware of his unknown future. For Bayless, this means that the message of “I will work my tail off to be stronger, faster, smarter, and accurater (sic) for you guys” is actually Newton telling the Panthers that he will be ready to make them pay if he is traded or released.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I believe there’s some bitterness, some animosity on Cam Newton’s part, and maybe justifiably so, that Carolina has not continued to support him through some decline in his statistics since 2015,” Bayless said. “He was the MVP of this league. That’s hard to do, and I can’t let that go right now.”

I thought Cam Newton’s posts came off as much as dares as goodbyes. He’s daring Carolina, “Ok go ahead, let me go, because I’m gonna come back faster, stronger and more accurate.” More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/P29447bek0 — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 6, 2019

As Bayless explained, Newton is not the most accurate QB in the league and has never been, but he is a truly dynamic playmaker. This is the reason why the Panthers have found success with him as the leader of the offense and have been able to reach the Super Bowl.

That being said, Bayless also believes that Carolina is transitioning to a new face of the franchise in running back Christian McCaffrey and believe that Newton’s style of leadership is no longer the best option for this team. Having the QB “ball out” and inspire his teammates is not the same as having him give a rousing speech when the game is on the line.

Whether or not Bayless is accurate, it’s possible that his theory will be put to the test. If the Panthers do indeed release or make Newton available for trade, he will have no shortage of suitors. There are many QB-needy teams in the league, and several GMs would be ready to take a chance on his abilities.

If so, Newton will have the opportunity to make the Panthers pay cutting ties with him, as Bayless believes to be his goal. Will he showcase even more accuracy while suiting up for the Bears, Buccaneers, or another team? Only time will tell.

Photo Credit: Streeter Lecka/Getty