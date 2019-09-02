Simone Biles Opts to ‘Drink Happy Thoughts’ in Wake of Brother’s Arrest for Triple Murder

Simone Biles has had quite the whirlwind these past few weeks. After landing the first-ever triple double on floor exercise at the U.S. Gymnastic Championships in August, her world has seen quite the shocking news transpire. Her brother was charged in a triple-homicide on an incident that occurred on New Year’s Eve.

Biles has yet to make any public statement since the news broke, however she did share an Instagram post on Sunday that shows her having a good time with her friends.

“Girls day to drink happy thoughts,” Biles said in the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Sep 1, 2019 at 1:08pm PDT

The gold medalist didn’t respond to any of the comments within the post addressing her brother’s situation. Many of her followers did send her words of encouragement, however.

One user replied, “Just stay you, Simone. Don’t worry. You are loved no matter what.”

“You’re loved little doll face — stay strong for your family and your friends and your fans will stay strong for you,” another remarked with a pair of heart emojis.

When the news first broke, she did make a post on Twitter in which she said, “eating my feelings don’t talk to me.”

Biles’ brother, Tevin M. Biles-Thomas, was charged in the murder of Devaughn Gibson, 23,

DelVaunte Johnson, 19, and Toshon Banks, 21. The scene occurred at a Cleveland AirBnB after a fight broke out.

Biles-Thomas is now being held at Liberty County Jail in Hinesville, Georgia according to NBC News.

“The relentless persistence of Cleveland Police Homicide detectives helped secure an indictment in this case,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley said. “It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek justice for these victims.”

Meanwhile, the younger Biles became the star of the 2016 Olympics after claiming multiple gold medals in the all-around, team all-around, vault, and floor. After she landed the aforementioned triple-double at the U.S. Gymastic Championships, she became the first to accomplish the feat over six straight years.

Biles is set to appear in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo where she will look to continue her pursuit of becoming one of the most decorated Olympians.