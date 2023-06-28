Simone Biles Making a Return to Gymnastics

Simone Biles is back. The 26-year-old gymnastics superstar is making her return to the sport as she will compete in the U.S. Classic outside Chicago on Aug. 5, per the New York Post. It will be the first time Biles will compete in a gymnastics event since the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2021.

Biles will be one of the many gymnasts competing in the U.S. Classic which will take place at the NOW Arena. Another Olympic legend, Sunisa Lee, will also participate in the event. "It is exciting to think about the level of talent and historical legacy of the field that may compete at U.S. Classic," USA Gymnastics Chief Programs Officer Stefanie Korepin said in a statement. "Every athlete is at a different place in their season and career, and we will support each of them, wherever they are in their journey."

Biles has taken time off from gymnastics after backing out of two events at the Tokyo Olympics. At the time, Biles was experiencing "the twisties," an emotional block when a gymnast loses control of their body while twisting in the air. She withdrew from the individual all-round competition but competed in the balance beam and won a bronze medal.

A month after the Olympics, Biles went to Instagram and wrote: "Definitely not the way I planned the Olympics going but I wouldn't change anything for the world," "I'm proud of myself and the career I've had thus far. This Olympics doesn't erase the past accomplishments I've achieved nor does it define who I am as an athlete. I've pushed through so much the past couple years, the word quitter is not in my vocabulary." Biles added: "For some of you that may be how you define me but keep talking because I can't hear you over my 7 Olympic medals which tied me for the most decorated gymnast EVER as well as most decorated American gymnast."

Biles won four gold medals in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and one silver and two bronze medals in the 2020 Olympics. Her seven Olympic medals are tied with Shannon Miller for the most Olympic medals won by an American gymnast. Biles is also a newly married woman, tying the knot with Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens in April.