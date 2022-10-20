Simone Biles Has Issues With People Dressing as Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween

Simone Biles has a problem with people dressing up as Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween. The legendary Olympic gymnast went to Twitter to express her frustration with Dahmer being a popular Halloween costume. A big reason for the trend is the success of the Netflix series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

"I'm just gon go head and say it, put the Jeffrey Dahmer costumes back in the closet," Biles tweeted. "We ain't having it!!!!!!" Dahmer is a serial killer who committed the murder and dismemberment of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991. He was sentenced to 15 terms of life imprisonment in 1992 but was killed in prison by fellow Christopher Scarver in 1994. Scarver is currently serving three life sentences, and two of those are for the murder of Dahmer.

The Netflix series Dahmer was released on September 21 and stars Richard Jenkins, Molly Ringwald, Michael Learned, Niecy Nash and Evan Peters as the title character. In an interview with Netflix, Peters talked about how he prepared to play a character like Dahmer.

"I watched that and then proceeded to read biographies," Peters said, per NME.com. "I [also] found some audio of what sounds like a psychologist interviewing him or even a detective who's sort of relaying what he went through, and the way that he's speaking is very candid and very normal. It was so jaw-dropping that it all really happened that it felt important to be respectful to the victims, to the victims' families, to try to tell the story as authentically as we could."

Nash revealed how she got through filming Dahmer. "My love JB [Jessica Betts] was my rock," Nash wrote on Instagram, per Yahoo! "I was also filming Reno [911!] at the same time, my daughter Dia is funny and was a bright light who brought me joy on set & my girl Cardi B!"

It looks like Biles isn't the only one that doesn't want people dressed as Dahmer. According to Buzzfeed, eBay has removed the sale of its costumes inspired by the serial killer due to its rules of violence and violent criminals. eBay's policy says that sellers are banned from listing items that "promote or glorify violence" or are associated with crime scenes from the last 100 years.