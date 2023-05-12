Simone Biles' Husband Jonathan Owens Lands With New NFL Team

Simone Biles' husband has a new NFL team. The 26-year-old Olympic gymnast went to Instagram to announce that Jonathan Owens has signed a contract with the Green Bay Packers. Biles posted pictures of Owens signing the contract and the two posing at the Packers' home stadium Lambeau Field. She also shared a photo of the wedding rings as the two got married less than a month ago.

Owens, 27, spent the last four seasons with the Houston Texans. He saw his most action in 2022, playing in all 17 regular season games and recording 127 tackles, one sack and four passes defended at the safety position. When Owens signed with the Packers, he wrote in an Instagram post, "New beginnings. Perfect cap to an amazing week. Let's get to work Year 6 on the way‼️" The Packers announced that Owens will wear No. 34. He will join a Packers squad that will be playing without quarterback Aaron Rodgers as he was traded to the New York Jets last month.

Owens signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He spent the entire 2018 season on injured reserved and was then waived by the Cardinals shortly before the start of the 2019 season. Owens played college football at Missouri Western and was named Male Student-Athlete of the Year during his final season.

In an interview with the Texans, Owens talked about how he has learned a lot from being with Biles. "She's in the pinnacle of her sport, you know just she's the best you know…I get to see kind of how she carries herself and I learn a lot, teaches me a lot," Owens said, per Essentially Sports.

In an interview with Texas Monthly in 2021, Owens talked about how the COVID-19 pandemic helped his relationship with Biles. "We ended up hanging out right before the pandemic," Owens said. "It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off and she couldn't do anything. So we used it to get to know each other—really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I'm so thankful. Her energy is something. She's always happy, giggly, bubbly. If I've had a tough day at the office, I wouldn't want to take that home to her. Her personality, man …"