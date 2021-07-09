Simone Biles and Her Houston Texans Player Boyfriend Mark Romantic Date Night With a Kiss

✖

Simone Biles enjoyed some quality time with her boyfriend before she heads to Tokyo for the Olympics. The 24-year-old gymnast recently went to Instagram to post a photo of her and Houston Texans player Jonathan Owens on a date and sharing a kiss. And in the caption, Biles wrote, "You give me butterflies."

In June, Biles spoke to PEOPLE about how her relationship with Owens. "Oh, he's always so supportive," Biles said. "Even if I wake up in the morning and I'm like, 'I'm tired, do I have to go,' jokingly, he's like 'Don't say that! You can do it, this is your dream!' He's always, always so helpful and making sure I stay on top of my therapy and all of that. "He's the best because he also goes through it [as an athlete], so he knows exactly how it is in the process. It's been amazing to have him."

A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

Owens, 25, has been with the Texans since 2019. He originally signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 as an undrafted free agent from Missouri Western. Owens spent the entire 2018 season on injured reserve and then was cut by the Cardinals in August 2019. He spent the majority of the 2020 season on the practice squad but was elevated to the active roster for a few games.

"Her work ethic was really the first thing that kind of caught my eye," Owens said on a recent episode of the Facebook Watch show Simone vs. Herself, per E! News. "I never really watched gymnastics before I first started talking to her. When I met her, I honestly didn't know who she was."

"It was just like, ‘Oh, she has a lot of followers—she must be pretty good or something," the Owens continued. "That's how I would tell people and they'd be like: ‘Simone Biles?! You for real, the gymnast?! And I'm like, ‘Man, she's good like that?!"

Biles is "good like that," as she has won five medals at the 2016 Olympic Games and 25 medals at the World Championships over the years. She holds the record for the most World Championship medals, and 19 of those medals are gold. Biles made this year's Olympic team by placing first in the Olympic trials in June.