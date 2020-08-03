✖

Simone Biles has a new man in her life. The Olympic gymnast went to Instagram to post photos of her and her new boyfriend, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens. The post confirms the two being in a relationship after Biles posted a photo to her Instagram story celebrating Owens' 25th birthday in late July.

"It’s just us," Biles wrote in the caption. This comes after Biles breaking up with her longtime boyfriend Stacy Ervin Jr. The two had been together for over three years, and Biles talked about the relationship in the August issue of Vogue magazine. "It's hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it," she said. "But it was for the best." In Vogue, Biles talked about preparing for the Olympics, which will be held in Tokyo next year. She split with Erwin in March and thinks the event will be memorable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Aug 2, 2020 at 11:57am PDT

"I believe we’re going to come out of this stronger," Biles added. "I believe next Olympics, it’s going to be, I got here in spite of. Once the athletes get back to training, I believe they will put more than their heart and soul into this. They will really have to prove that even this virus stopping the entire world will not take their goals away from them."

Biles was also on NBC's TODAY show and talked about how training's been during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Training has been a little different. It’s been kind of crazy, but going in every day knowing and hoping that 2021 is on the horizon keeps me going. But we don't know what’s going to happen, so we train as if." She also talked about her experiences with racism. "It happens every day… but we just have to keep going for those little ones looking up to us," Biles stated. "It doesn't matter what you look like, you can strive for greatness and you can be great."

Owens signed with the Texans back in September of last year and was placed on the practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster in November but was cut from the team before being resigned to the practice squad two days later. Owens originally signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 as an undrafted free agent from Missouri Western State.