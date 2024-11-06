‘Twilight’ Star Taylor Lautner Suffers Painful Fall While Filming Instagram Reel

Taylor Lautner‘s latest social media stunt resulted in an unexpected tumble, a rare misstep for the performer known for his acrobatic abilities. The incident occurred while filming a Sept. 29 Instagram Reel with Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper and Lautner’s wife, Tay, as they executed a routine to a viral moment from the UK X Factor featuring “The Clique” contestants.

In the video, the trio executed choreographed finger snaps before dramatically extending their legs against a wall. Lautner attempted to elevate the routine by using his leg as leverage to lift himself off the ground but lost his balance and fell. After the mishap, Lautner wrote in the comments, “At least I died on cue,” while Cooper noted, “No Taylor I will never get over hearing the thud,” to which he responded, “Your wish is my command.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The stumble comes as a surprise, given Lautner’s extensive history of successful athletic performances. Most recently, the 32-year-old actor showcased his gymnastic prowess at Kane Brown’s Aug. 24 concert in Los Angeles, executing multiple flips across the stage.

During that performance, Lautner completed a backflip while wearing casual attire, followed by a split and salute to the audience. Fellow performer Tyler Hubbard captured the moment, sharing it on Instagram Stories with the caption, “My dude Taylor Lautner Biles goin for gold,” referencing Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

These acrobatic displays have become a trademark for Lautner, featuring in his roles in films like Valentine’s Day and Grown Ups 2. The actor previously explained his tendency to perform backflips during high-pressure situations, particularly referencing his appearance at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in July 2023.

“I do this weird thing — and it doesn’t make sense so forgive me — when I freak out and I’m really nervous and I black out, I just go straight to backflip,” Lautner revealed months later on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He explained his thought process during the Swift concert: “I saw this walkway, and it was like 60 yards down the field. And I’m like, ‘I have to walk down this whole thing? This is going to be so uncomfortable.’” His solution? “Just backflip, and I’ll take up the space, and it’ll be over.”

The frequency of these performances has led some fans to comment on social media that he’s becoming better known for his acrobatics than his acting roles, with one noting, “at this point he will be famous for doing flips on stage and not for Twilight.”