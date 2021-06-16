Simone Biles' Brother Attacked by Victim's Mother After Murder Acquittal

✖

Tevin Biles-Thomas, the brother of Olympic champion Simone Biles, was acquitted of all charges stemming from a 2018 New Year's Eve shooting in Ohio, which led to the mother one of the victims going after him in the courtroom. Biles-Thomas was arrested on charges of murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury in 2019, according to CNN.

Biles-Thomas was in court in Cleveland Tuesday when the judge allowed his attorney's request to acquit him on all charges due to lack of evidence. Biles-Thomas pleaded not guilty before the ruling, and it came after a mistrial was declared last month. After the ruling, the mother one of the victims went after BIles-Thomas before being held back by security.

"You have to be f—ing kidding me. I’m going to kill you." the woman yelled. On the night of the shooting, a group of guests walked into a home and a fight began, according to authorities in Ohio. The fight led to the shooting, and three people ended up dying. Biles-Thomas was identified as the shooter and was arrested in 2019.

"This was a horrible tragedy, three families lost three family members and you know, absolutely horrific. So, we understand emotions were running high," Biles-Thomas attorney, Joe Patituce, said."But today, Tevin Biles was vindicated, what he's waited to get for the last two and half years." Patituce went on to say that Biles-Thomas said he's not guilty "because he is frankly innocent of these charges and today we were able to see that the state had absolutely no evidence that he was guilty of this offense."

When Biles-Thomas was arrested, Simone Biles reacted to the news. “My heart aches for everyone involved,” Biles wrote in a social media post “Especially for the victimes and their families. There is nothing I can say that will heal anyone’s pain, but I do want to express my sincere condolences to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy. I ask everyone respect my family’s privacy as we deal with your pain. XO.”

Biles, 24, is focusing all her attention on the Summer Olympics, which will take place in Tokyo in July. She made a huge impact in the 2016 Olympics Games, winning four gold medals and one bronze. Overall, Biles has won 30 Olympic and World Championship Medals.