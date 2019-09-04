Simone Biles Breaks Silence After Brother Charged in Triple-Homicide

Simone Biles has been fairly quiet since news broke that her brother was charged in a triple-murder that occurred on New Year’s Eve. The Olympian finally broke her silence and shared a post on Twitter about everything that gone on with her family.

“My heart aches for everyone involved,” Biles began the post. “Especially for the victimes and their families. There is nothing I can say that will heal anyone’s pain, but I do want to express my sincere condolences to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy. I ask everyone respect my family’s privacy as we deal with your pain. XO.”

Many of her fans have already began replying to her sending their best wishes towards her and her family.

Process it in your own time. Be kind to yourself. Remember what is important to you in this time. — JenBen (@BurqueTwit) September 3, 2019

Take your time. Do whatever you and your family needs to do to get through it. — Gymnerd formerly known as Angel (@peregrin33) September 3, 2019

Her brother, Tevin M. Biles-Thomas, was arrested in Georgia after a shooting that killed three people on Dec. 31 in Cleveland. He was later charged in the horrific incident.

The shooting occurred at an AirBnB following an altercation that took place.

“The investigators within the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit remained committed to securing an arrest in this tragic case,” Cleveland police Chief Calvin D. Williams said in a statement via Fox News. “We appreciate our partnership with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office and are confident that their efforts will bring justice for the families affected by this terrible incident.”

Prior this statement, Biles had yet to officially address the news. She posted on Instagram a photo of her and her friends with the caption, “Girls day to drink happy thoughts.”

Before that, she tweeted shortly after word got about her brother’s arrest that she was eating her feelings.

Her boyfriend, though, recently commented on the situation.

“The strongest people I’ve ever met have not been given an easier life,” Ervin Jr. posted in an Instagram Story on Friday via the Daily Mail. “They’ve learned to create strength and happiness from dark places.”

Biles became the media darling during the 2016 Olympics after winning multiple gold medals. She is set to once again star in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.