Simone Biles Reacts to 2020 Olympics Being Postponed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The 2020 Summer Olympics will not happen this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Simone Biles was looking put on a show just like she has done in the previous Olympics, but that won’t be the case since the games have been pushed back until 2021. How does the world champion gymnast feel about it? She was on the TODAY Show Wednesday morning, and admitted she was upset. However, she also knew there was no way the Olympics could be held this year.

“I was actually in the gym training at the time because we were allowed under 10 people…and I went to the locker and between rotations and I got a text,” she said. “I didn’t really know what to feel. I just kind of sat there. I cried but ultimately it was the right decision. We need to make sure everyone in the U.S. and around the world is healthy and safe. It was hard but it’s okay.”

Biles continued: “Physically I have no doubts that my coaches will get me back in shape, but mentally going another year, I think that is what’s going to take the toll on me and all of us and most of the athletes. We have to stay in shape mentally just as much as physically. That will play a big factor moving forward, listening to your body and your mind.”

The postponement means Biles and the rest of the athletes will have to change their training in order to keep in shape. However, with people being in quarantine due to coronavirus, Biles has been doing different things to stay active.

“I’m in contact through text and FaceTime with my coaches…so we can figure out a plan moving forward for the next year,” she said. “Other than that, they have sent us at-home workouts. I’m also walking my dog a lot more. Just trying to stay healthy and in shape before we can return to the gym and start the training process again. I’m doing more bodywork, so like arms, abs, legs. The other day I did a YouTube — it was like a twerk workout…It was a twerkout, but it was like a lot of squats and conditioning.

Biles won four gold medals and one bronze in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janerio. She has also won 25 medals at the World Championships, which is a record.