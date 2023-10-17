Seven-Time NFL Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Julio Jones Signs With Super Bowl Contender

Julio Jones has found a new NFL team for the 2023 season. On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed the legendary wide receiver to a one-year contract. Jones was added for depth at the receiver position since the Eagles placed Quez Watkins on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Jones, 34, spent the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played in 10 games with the Buccaneers and caught 24 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns. In June 2021, Jones was traded to the Tennessee Titans after spending 10 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. In his one season with the Titans, Jones caught 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown in 10 games.

In 2011, Jones was selected No. 6 overall by the Falcons in the draft. During his 10 seasons with the team, Jones was named to the Pro Bowl seven times, the All-Pro Team five times, led the NFL in receiving yards twice and was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. He's the Falcons' All-Time leader in receiving yards (12,896) and receptions (848).

When Jones signed with the Buccaneers he talked about his conversation with Tom Brady. "I talked with Tom several times," Jones said at the time, per AL.com. "But, you know, it was just on some – we were just talking. It wasn't really about coming to Tampa. We were just communicating, just feeling each other out, I guess. Probably was a tactic, but I don't know. I'm here. … Tom is a humble guy. Great energy. You know what you're getting out of him. It's kind of like when I talk to him, it's kind of like I'm talking to myself, in a way. Just with the leadership, what we expect, things like that, we're on the same page, and how we hold ourselves accountable to a higher standard than probably most do. But all in all, we talked a little bit, and I'm going to leave it at that."

Jones played college football for the Alabama Crimson Tide from 2008 to 2010. During his time at Alabama, Jones was named SEC Freshman of the Year in 2008, selected to the All-SEC First Team in 2010 and helped the team win a national title in 2009.