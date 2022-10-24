Serena Williams Gives Major Update on Tennis Career Following Retirement Announcement

When Serena Williams lost in the third round of US Open in September, many fans thought it would be the last time she would be competing as she unofficially announced her retirement in August. But now it looks like the 41-year-old tennis superstar is ready to make a big comeback. When speaking with The SF Standard, Williams said she's "not retired" and she may be returning to the court soon.

"The chances of me returning are very high," Williams said, per PEOPLE. "You can come to my house and [see], I have a court." Williams has been involved in other projects such as her investment company Serena Ventures and said she "didn't even think about the whole retirement." In a first-person essay for Vogue that was published in August, Williams revealed she's stepping away from tennis after competing for 27 years.

"There is no happiness in this topic for me," Williams explained. "I know it's not the usual thing to say, but I feel a great deal of pain. It's the hardest thing that I could ever imagine. I hate it. I hate that I have to be at this crossroads. I keep saying to myself, I wish it could be easy for me, but it's not. I'm torn: I don't want it to be over, but at the same time I'm ready for what's next. I don't know how I'm going to be able to look at this magazine when it comes out, knowing that this is it, the end of a story that started in Compton, California, with a little Black girl who just wanted to play tennis. This sport has given me so much. I love to win. I love the battle. I love to entertain."

Williams has done it all in her tennis career. She has won 23 Grand Slam Singles titles which is the most by another player in the Open Era. Williams has also won 14 Grand Slam Doubles titles with her sister Venus Wlliams who has won seven Grand Slam singles titles in her career. Serena Williams is also an accomplished Olympic athlete, winning four gold medals in three different Summer Olympic games. Overall, Williams has won 858 singles matches and 192 doubles matches in her career.