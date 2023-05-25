Serena Williams' 5-Year-Old Daughter Olympia Has Hilarious Reaction to News She's Going to Be a Big Sister

Serena Williams is going to have another baby, and her daughter is very excited. The 41-year-old tennis legend shared a video on YouTube this week that shows her and her husband Alexis Ohanian sharing the pregnancy news with Olympia. When Williams tells her 5-year-old daughter she is having a baby, Olympia says, "Aer you kidding me?" Olympia then gives her mother a hug and says "I'm so excited." In fact, Olympia was so excited she began to run around the living room before falling to the ground. She then yelled out "I'm okay."

The rest of the video shows Williams and Ohanian getting ready for the Met Gala, which is where she publicly announced her pregnancy. "This is a really important time where this is the look that I'm going to show my daughter or my son when they're born, one day, they'll look back and see, this is how mommy expressed herself and told everyone that she was pregnant with you," Williams says in the video, per Good Morning America. "You want this moment to be totally iconic and totally fresh, but yet really special."

This will be the second child for Williams and Ohanian who got married in 2017, the same year Olympia was born. The pregnancy announcement comes less than a year after she stepped away from professional tennis, playing her final mat at the U.S. Open in August.

"I have never liked the word retirement," Williams wrote in an article for Vogue at the time. "It doesn't feel like a modern word to me. I've been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Maybe the best word to describe what I'm up to is evolution. I'm here to tell you that I'm evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me. A few years ago I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. Soon after that, I started a family. I want to grow that family."

Williams won a total of 23 Grand Slam singles titles in her career. At one point, Williams was ranked No.1 in the world for 319 weeks and is the only player to accomplish a Career Golden Gram Slam in both singles and doubles.