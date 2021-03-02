Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia, 3, Star in First Fashion Photoshoot Together

✖

Serena Williams and her 3-year daughter Olympia are ready to make their fashion debut as a duo. Williams and Olympia just debuted their first-ever fashion campaign, which is titled Footsteps to Follow by Stuart Weitzman. One photo shows Williams and Olympia wearing an all-black suit. And in another photo, the mother-daughter pair are wearing all-white.

"I created this collection with an intentional, artful approach to design, engineering and craftsmanship," Edmundo Castillo, the brand's Global Head of Design, said in a statement, as reported by E! News. "The styles offer a renewed and emboldened sense of functionality and fashion to elevate the casual elegance of the modern woman." Williams posted a behind-the-scenes look at their photoshoot on her Instagram account.

The photoshoot shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. Williams told E! News last year that Olivia is becoming very into fashion. "I can't force her out of a princess dress," Williams said at her S by Serena show during New York Fashion Week. "She gets so upset. She loves fashion, she loves wearing dresses and that's what she wants to do." In the past, Williams has dealt with having a lack of confidence in her body. But that changed as soon as she became a mother.

"How amazing that my body has been able to give me the career that I've had, and I'm really thankful for it. I only wish I had been thankful sooner," she said in an interview with British Vogue. "It just all comes full circle when I look at my daughter."

This photoshoot comes after Williams fell to Naomi Osaka in the semifinals of the Australian Open. After the match, Williams got emotional when talking about her future in tennis. But before that, Williams talked about how she will never let anyone know she is done with the sport.

"The Aussie crowd is so amazing, so it was nice to see," Williams said in the press conference when talking about waving to the crowd after the loss. She was then asked about saying goodbye for good. Williams replied, "I don't know. If I ever say farewell, I wouldn't tell anyone. "