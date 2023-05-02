Serena Williams Pregnant With Baby No. 2, Debuts Baby Bump at Met Gala

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, are expecting their second child together. The tennis legend broke the news at the Met Gala Monday evening in New York City. Williams, 41, and the Reddit co-founder, 40, are also parents to 5-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian.

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," Williams shared on Instagram before she walked the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. She also tagged those who made her look possible, including hairstylist Jawaraw, makeup artist Farzana Zaman, stylist Kesha McLeod, and nail stylist Sreynin Peng. She wore a Gucci dress, Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and a headpiece by Lelet New York.

"Our new addition, there's three of us here," Williams told La La Anthony at the gala, reports The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm good, I'm feeling good now, I can breathe. I'm not hiding!"

Williams retired from tennis after an August 2022 essay for Vogue. She told the magazine she was "evolving away" from the sport and hoped to grow her family. Williams made her final professional tennis appearance during the 2022 US Open, losing to Ajla Tomljanović in her last match.

"Earlier in my career, I never thought about having kids," Williams told Vogue. "There were times when I've wondered if I should ever bring kids into this world, with all its problems. I was never that confident or comfortable around babies or children, and I figured that if I ever did have a baby, I would have people taking care of it 24/7. I'm not going to lie... I definitely have a lot of support. But I'm also an incredibly hands-on mother. My husband will tell you I am too hands-on."

In February, Williams told E! News that she hoped Olympia will learn how much hard work was put into becoming the tennis legend she is and how important it is to have a good support system around her. She added that it was still difficult for her to retire because she can still play at a high level.

"I for sure feel more at peace now," Williams told E! News. "It's interesting. I think I feel torn because I'm still able to play at a very, very, very high level. With that being said, I always wanted to leave the game playing at a very high level. But it's hard because it's like, 'Oh my gosh, I could still play, and I could still do all that stuff.'... But I'm inch by inch leaning away, inch by inch embracing it."

Williams was not the only star to announce a pregnancy at the Met Gala. Model Karlie Kloss revealed she is expecting her second child with her husband Joshua Kushner. This year's Met Gala theme was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." The event is an annual fundraiser for the Met's Costume Institute.