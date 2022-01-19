Serena Williams’ 4-Year-Old Daughter Shows off Impressive Tennis Skills in New Video

The daughter of Serena Williams is ready to become a tennis superstar. Olympia Ohanian, 4, showed off her impressive tennis skills in a new video posted on her Instagram account. The video shows Olympia working on her backhand swing, and the caption of the Instagram post reads, “Practice makes progress.”

“It’s Oracene [Price] all over again!” Williams’ sister, Venus, commented, referring to their mom, who was also their tennis coach when they were younger. We could likely see Olympia be making serious noise in the tennis world in 10 years if she continues to keep this pace up. And it wouldn’t be a surprise considering, Williams is one of the greatest players of all time as she has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, 14 Grand Slam doubles titles and four Olympic gold medals. In an interview with PEOPLE in April 2021, Williams talked about not being too happy about sending her daughter to tennis lessons.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Honestly, we started because it’s a socially safe sport, and when COVID happened, it was like, we’re just in the house with a 3-year-old, what do we do?” Williams said at the time. “There was only one answer, to my dismay.” Along with working on her tennis skills, Olympia is becoming a TV star as she was seen in an Ubrevy commercial with her mother last year.

“It was easy,” Williams told PEOPLE about having her daughter on set. “I mean, we are still living in a really tough time with the COVID world, so we try to keep our sets clear and clean and safe as possible. Especially for young kids. But it just made a lot of sense, and now she loves to be with me, so I’m loving that.”

Olympia is also musically talented. In November, Williams appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and talked about how her daughter has become a skilled piano player. “She likes tennis, but I don’t know. Honestly, she likes playing piano,” Williams, 40, said, per Entertainment Tonight. “When she was in my belly, I played a lot of piano music. She’s teaching me! Like, I’m not even kidding. I have a baby Mozart, [but] of course every parent thinks they have, like, a baby Beethoven or whatever.”