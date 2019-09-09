Seattle Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll Admits Team Was Trying to Sign Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown has joined the New England Patriots and he could make his debut with the team this upcoming weekend. However, the Patriots were not the only team that was after him after being released by the Oakland Raiders. ESPN reported there were a few teams who were looking to sign Brown with the Seattle Seahawks being one of those teams. On Monday, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was asked about the report on 710 ESPN in Seattle and he confirmed they were wanted Brown in a Seahawks uniform.

“As always, we try to be involved in every single opportunity and we were involved in that one,” Carroll said via CBS Sports. “We were ready if something was there.”

Brown being paired up with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson would have been very interesting as the team could use another target. However, the Patriots were able to give Brown the better deal as he agreed to a one-year, $15 million deal with $9 million guaranteed. ESPN reported that the Pats added an option year for Brown where he could get $20 million guaranteed if they pick it up. He joins a receivers corps that includes Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman, former All-Pro Josh Gordon and former All-Pro Demaryius Thomas.

But was this Browns’ plan all along? Did he sabotage his time in Oakland so he could join the Patriots?

“Patriots tried to trade for Antonio Brown in March, but Steelers did not want to trade him to a rival,” Adam Schefter of ESPN said. “So instead of having to give up a pick or picks for him in March, Patriots get Brown without having to compensate another team in September.”

The NFL won’t take action to if Brown tried to get himself released from the Raiders, but the belief is he clearly wanted to catch passes from Tom Brady. Hall of Famer Jerry Rice said Antonio Brown is a great actor for his performance.

“He was a Denzel Washington and he won the Oscar,” Rice said while he was on 95.7 The Game. “He won an Oscar, guys. Imma be honest with you. Because he had all of us sold. Then all of a sudden, you started to get all of this drama, what was happening with the Raiders. First of all, the helmet. Then you had him getting into it with the GM. So there was a lot going on, but the Raiders decided to release him, and the Patriots were waiting to pick him up.”

Brown will likely make his debut on Sunday when the Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins.