Former Seattle Seahawks Player Malik McDowell Back Behind Bars for Bond Violation

Former Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Malik McDowell is reportedly back in police custody after a judge in Michigan ruled he had violated the terms of his bond. McDowell had been permitted to leave town, but was gone for far longer than allowed. According to TMZ, he allegedly attempted to cover this up by tampering with his ankle monitor.

This incident was discussed during a hearing this week, at which point the judge ruled that the tampering with the ankle monitor was intentional. McDowell was ultimately put back in jail and will likely remain there until he is due back in court next month.

Based on a February arrest in which he surveillance footage captured him fighting a police officer, McDowell is currently facing two counts of felony assault and resisting arrest, one misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and one misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license. He had been released on bond.

The results of a blood sample taken from McDowell were not included in the initial police report, but TMZ later reported that the results showed McDowell had a blood alcohol level of .189, which is over two times the legal limit.

However, those are not the only charges that McDowell is facing in Michigan. Another charge that came to light involved the theft and concealment of a truck from a Ford Motor Company overflow lot in Dearborn Michigan.

According to Detroit News, the trucks were equipped with GPS devices. These led officers to a closed garage at McDowell’s Southfield address. He told police that he had purchased the vehicle for $3,000 from a Detroit man, whose name was unknown to him. McDowell also claimed that he was unaware that the truck had been stolen.

If convicted of the theft and concealment, McDowell could receive a sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He is also facing the possibility of prison time due to the felony assault and resisting arrest charge. This is punishable by up to two years in prison and fines.

For his other charges, McDowell’s misdemeanor of operating while intoxicated charge is a 93-day offense. However, there is a possibility that he could receive a harsher punishment due to a February 2018 drunken driving conviction out of Royal Oak, Michigan. In this instance, McDowell could face an enhanced combined sentence of fine, jail time, and community service.

While the punishment has not been handed down by a judge, a decision will be expected in the near future. McDowell is due back in court next month, and he will spend the time leading up to this appearance in custody of the police.