Seattle Seahawks Change Home Stadium Name to Lumen Field

The Seattle Seahawks have a new name for their home stadium. On Thursday, it was announced that the stadium is named Lumen Field after being called CenturyLink Field since 2011. The new name was approved by the Washington State Public Stadium Authority, the public corporation owner that owns the stadium, and the name reflects CenturyLink's rebranding as Lumen Technologies.

"Through a shared vision and commitment to serving the Seattle community, we are proud to enter a new era of world-class sports and entertainment with Lumen Field,” Chuck Arnold, president of the Seahawks and First & Goal Inc., said in the statement. “For nearly two decades, the stadium has made its mark as a premier Seattle venue, and a place for the community to experience thrilling victories, establish sacred traditions, and witness unforgettable moments together."

Same stadium, same home, new name. Amazing things are about to happen. Welcome to Lumen Field.https://t.co/kg3xBJHPbz pic.twitter.com/1m2XhzLISS — Lumen Field (@CenturyLink_Fld) November 19, 2020

The stadium opened in 2002 and was called Seahawks Stadium. In 2004, naming rights for the stadium began, and it was named Qwest Field. It was then renamed to CenturyLink Field in 2011 after CenturyLink purchased Quest Communications. CenturyLink extended the naming rights agreement through the 2033 season.

"Lumen Field represents more than just a name change; it represents our growing partnership with the Seattle Seahawks and our shared vision of using data and technology to further human progress and produce winning outcomes on and off the field," Shawn Andrews, chief marketing officer of Lumen said. "Lumen Field is a symbol of Seattle's passionate fans, and we are proud to be associated with this iconic venue."

Along with being the home of the Seahawks, Lumen Field is also home to the Seattle Sounders of the MLS. Lumen Field and Event Center normally hosts various concerts, including Beyonce, Metallica and Taylor Swift. The Seahawks played in the newly-named stadium for the first time on Thursday night, beating the Arizona Cardinals 28-21 to claim first place in the NFC West.

"It felt like the Seahawks, you know — if felt like the Seahawks we've all seen over the years," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said, after the game. "Carlos [Hyde] did a great job tonight. He did exactly what we needed. We needed him to run hard and run tough and knock people backwards and make extra yards with his juice." The Seahawks are now 7-3 on the year.