NFL Head Coach Sean Payton Calls out Lack of Diversity

The NFL is celebrating its 100th season this year while showcasing the changes that have been made throughout the league’s history. Everything from the style of protective gear to offensive playcalling has changed, but New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton believes that the league still has some work to do when it comes to diversity.

Back in March, the current general managers and head coaches of the NFL met in Arizona for the Annual League Meeting. Per tradition, all of these top figures across the 32 franchises took part in the yearly group photos and created a stir. This should have been an entertaining affair, but Payton noticed a troubling pattern in the photo. There were only four minorities represented in the head coach group photo.

“We don’t have to see the numbers to know we took a step backward in the last hiring cycle — and that has nothing to do with anyone who was hired,” Payton said, according to Jim Trotter of NFL Media. “It’s just the fact that, man, look at the pictures.”

The NFL wasn’t known for diversity throughout the early years, failing to hire its first black head coach of the modern era until 1989. Raiders owner Al Davis promoted Art Shell to the position, and he spent seven years with the Silver and Black (1989-1994, 2006). The first black general manager wasn’t hired until 2002, when Baltimore added Ozzie Newsome to the front office. The former tight end spent nearly two decades as GM for the Ravens (2002-2018) before retiring.

Unfortunately, there haven’t been many other options available to minority coaches or executives. In 2003, the NFL adopted the Rooney Rule, which requires clubs to interview at least one minority candidate before hiring a head coach.

However, the situation hasn’t truly improved that much since the Rooney Rule was adopted. Only two minority coaches were given jobs over the past two hiring cycles while less qualified options jumped to the front of the line. Steve Wilks was hired by the Arizona Cardinals in 2017 but was fired after only one season. Brian Flores was hired by the Miami Dolphins this past offseason.

Now Flores joins a very small group of minority coaches that also includes Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ron Rivera of the Carolina Panthers, and Anthony Lynn of the Los Angeles Chargers.

In terms of GM hirings, the numbers are even worse. Chris Grier is the only person of color running an NFL front office. This is the lowest number since 2002 when Newsome was originally hired.

Over the past century, the NFL has made impressive strides in terms of spicing up the game, but there is still plenty of work to be done when it comes to diversity. If Payton has any impact on the hiring process, change will come in the near future.