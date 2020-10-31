Sean Connery: OJ Simpson Reminisces About Golfing With Late Actor, Attending Lakers Game

✖

Saturday morning, fans around the world learned that Sir Sean Connery had passed away at the age of 90 at his home in Nassau. Thousands posted tributes and reminisced about the longtime actor, including OJ Simpson. The former NFL running back recorded a video and talked about his own personal interactions with Connery on the golf course.

In his video, which he recorded from a golf cart, The Juice said that he originally met Connery at Sherwood Country Club in California. He said that the club was newer at the time and that there weren't many members. He saw Connery's name in the locker room and expressed surprise to his friends. James Bond himself then walked into the room and prompted a conversation, as well as a few holes of competition.

"There weren't many members back then, so you had to bring your game with you," Simpson said on Saturday. "He ended up playing nine holes with us. He was a total gentleman. We talked about the Lakers — it was basketball season — he had never been to a basketball game, so I invited him to a Lakers game."

Simpson further explained that he called Jerry Buss, the former owner of the Lakers who passed away in 2013. The pair then went and watched a game with Buss at the Forum — although they sat high up instead of down on the floor like Simpson expected. "Connery had his scotch, not [a] shaken and not stirred martini, but he was a total gentleman," Simpson said.

Simpson was not the only person reminiscing about the actor's time on the golf course. Many others looked back on Connery's life after news surfaced that he passed away, and they discussed his love for golf. He previously explained in his book, "Being a Scot," that he didn't have a previous love of the sport, but caught the bug while preparing for a golfing scene in Goldfinger. From that point on, Connery was a mainstay on courses around the world.

"I began to take lessons on a course near the Pinewood film studios, and was immediately hooked on the game," Connery wrote. "Soon it would nearly take over my life. I began to see golf as a metaphor for living, for in golf you are basically on your own, competing against yourself and always trying to do better. If you cheat, you will be the loser, because you are cheating yourself."