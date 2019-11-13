Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Confirms He Wanted Team to Sign Antonio Brown

The Seattle Seahawks are rolling right now as they are 8-2 and they just took down the San Francisco 49ers who were the last undefeated team in the NFL. But imagine what this team would be if they had Antonio Brown on the roster. Quarterback Russell Wilson recently spoke with for NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson ,and he confirmed what was reported, which was he wanted the team to sign Brown. He also said the wanted Josh Gordon on the roster and they acquired him through waivers.

“For the Seahawks, we are trying to win a Super Bowl,” Wilson said on ESPN’ Monday Night Countdown. “Trying to find every way to win, I think both of those guys, I’ve been around both of those guys. Both are tremendous talents, some of the best receivers, talent-wise, to ever play the game kind of talent. So, any time you get an opportunity to play with a guy like that you definitely want to. I think with Josh when the Patriots released him we were really excited about the opportunity to potentially bring him in. He’s been fitting in great. He’s taken on the challenge. He’s studying like crazy and the good thing is we get to add him to a lot of great other receivers, so it’s going to be a great thing for us.”

Brown is still a free agent after being cut the Patriots after Week 2 of the season. He will meet with the NFL on Thursday concerning his sexual assault allegations and he still believes he can play this season despite reports of him missing the entire year.

The interesting thing about all this is the Seahawks were always interested in Brown. When the Oakland Raiders cut Brown before the start of the season, head coach Pete Carroll said they were looking to sign him.

“As always, we try to be involved in every single opportunity and we were involved in that one,” Carroll said on 710 ESPN in Seattle. “We were ready if something was there.”

In the one game Brown played in this season, he caught four passes for 56 yards and one touchdown in the Patriots’ 43-0 win over the Dolphins. If he doesn’t play this season, at least we know the Seahawks will be one of the teams interested in signing him for the 2020 campaign.