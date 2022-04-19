Scotty Pippen Jr. Entering NBA Draft

✖

The son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen is one step closer to becoming a pro. This week, Scotty Pippen Jr. announced he will enter the NBA Draft after having a strong career at Vanderbilt. The 21-year-old has hired an agent, which means his college career has officially come to an end.

"To the city of Nashville, thank you for making me feel at home," Pippen said in a statement posted which was posted on his social media accounts. "This community has helped shape me into the person and player I am today, and I'm forever grateful for that. I want to thank Coach Stackhouse, all of my coaches, teammates, support staff and professors for being there for me and always believing in me. To Commodore Nation, thank you for supporting me from Day One. I felt the love every time I stepped foot on the court in Memorial. It's a feeling I'll never forget. At this time, I've decided to take the next step in my journey. I am entering the NBA Draft and will sign with an agent."

Like father, like son.



Scotty Pippen Jr. will be entering the 2022 NBA Draft.



Pippen was the SEC's leading scorer last season with 20.4 PPG.

Pippen spent the last three seasons playing basketball at Vanderbilt and was one of the top players in the SEC. This past season, Pipper averaged 20.4 points and 4.5 assists per game, leading to him being named to the All-SEC First Team for the second time. He was named to the All-SEC First team for the first time in 2021 when he finished with 20.8 points and 4.9 assists per contest.

Pippen played under former NBA star Jerry Stackhouse who recently spoke to ESPN 102.5 in Nashville, Tennessee about Pippen's future. "I think teams know that he can play the game, and now he has got an opportunity to really show that he can win," Stackhouse said, per 247Sports. "I think they started to see that toward the end (of the season) — him making decisions to help us win games and how that can really translate to that next level. We talked about it last summer, him coming back and doing that this year. It's a fine balance. It's his decision this time. I think it's for him and his family to say that this is what they want to continue, and I'm going to support him, as I would have last year." According to NBA Draft Room, Pippen is projected to be a second-round pick in this year's draft.