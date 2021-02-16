Scott Miller, Former Australian Olympic Swimmer, Arrested and Charged With Running Drug Ring

✖

Scott Miller, a former Olympic swimmer from Australia, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking on Tuesday. Australian police seized methamphetamine valued at 2 million Australian dollars ($1.6 million) and accused him of directing a criminal syndicate. Miller, 45, and another 47-year-old man, who has not been named, were arrested at their homes in Sydney after finding methylamphetamine concealed in candles, according to a police statement.

“Others, it will be alleged, are working under his instruction,” Police Detective Superintendent John Watson said, as reported by Associated Press. “This was not a small operation. They were well organized and well-financed.” Officers located and seized one kilogram of heroin with a street value of $25,000. They also seized over $75,000 cash, cellphones, encrypted electronic devices as well as other drugs. A white Toyota Camry, which was allegedly used by the syndicate to transport drugs, was also seized.

Miller had a successful career in swimming. In the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Miller won a silver medal in the 100-meter butterfly. He was also a member of the Australian 4 x 100-meter relay team that won bronze in Atlanta. Additionally, Miller won a world championship gold medal in the 100-meter butterfly at Rio de Janerio in 1995.

This is not the first time Miller has had run-ins with the law. In 2013, Miller was arrested for drug possession and was given a one-year suspended jail sentence. Miller was previously married to Australian television personality Charlotte Miller who talked to the Sydney Morning Herald in 2014 about Miller's trouble with drugs.

'Of course I care that he gets better, he's the man I married, a lot of me still loves him and of course I want him to have a fruitful life,'' Dawson said. ''He'll be the only man I'll ever marry and it's broken my heart to see him go through such hardship, and I wish him all the best.'' Miller was interviewed for 60 Minutes at the time and talked about his battle with addiction. Before Miller's interviewed aired, Dawson said she would have a hard time watching it.

''I will be with a friend, but I am not looking forward to it," she stated. "It was a painful time in my life and it might not be good for me. To me, it's well over 10 years ago. This broke me very much. I had to go away for five years and leave this country and rebuild my life … I've adjusted and moved on, but it is still very painful.''