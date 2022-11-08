'Say Hey, Willie Mays': Documentary Is Long-Overdue Look at Baseball Legend's Life and Career (Review)

There have been multiple baseball legends getting the documentary treatment over the years. Most recently, guys like Derek Jeter, Nolan Ryan, and Black baseball players who came after Jackie Robinson have been featured in films that tell their stories of how they rose to greatness. But the one legend who has yet to get that type of love is Willie Mays, who some experts have argued is the best baseball player of all time. That changes tonight when Say Hey, Willie Mays premieres on HBO and HBO Max tonight (Nov. 8) at 9 p.m. ET.

The film starts with notable figures like Bob Costas, Reggie Jackson, and Mays' son Michael talking about Mays and what he meant to baseball. Mays himself is interviewed, and it's enjoyable to watch him talk about his family life, how he got to the MLB and his relationship with another legend, his godson Barry Bonds.

(Photo: HBO)

And speaking of Bonds, the former San Francisco Giants star is featured heavily in the documentary. One could make the argument that Say Hey, Willie Mays is a mini-doc for Bonds because of how much he's talked about, especially toward the end. While that might not be a good thing in documentaries like this, it makes sense for Bonds to play a big part in the film since Mays is a huge part in his life and they are both connected due to Bonds' father Bobby Bonds. Mays and Bobby Bonds were teammates when they were with the Giants and became good friends, leading to Bobby Bonds naming Mays as the godfather to his son.

With Mays playing in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, racism was an issue for him and other Black players. Some stars, like Robinson, were outspoken when it comes to racial issues. But Mays looked and did things differently, leading to him being criticized by Robinson and others. This was one of my favorite parts of the film because it shows Mays being outspoken about social issues without speaking.

Say Hey, Willie Mays is enjoyable because it shows how talented of a player he was, how much of a leader he became and how great of a human being he is. Most baseball fans know his stats and what he accomplished as a player. But the film takes a closer look into his famous over-the shoulder-catch in the 1954 World Series, what he did while serving in the military, why he made basket catches and if he really thinks he's the greatest baseball player in history. This is a documentary that should have been made years ago. But the important thing is Say Hey, Willie Mays is here and it's something fans need to watch.