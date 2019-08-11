WWE Star Sasha Banks Shows off New Hair Color

Sasha Banks has a new look and it’s really different. The WWE Superstar recently posted a couple of photos on Instagram that shows sporting summery blonde hair. Banks, who hasn’t been on WWE television since Wrestlemania 35, is known most famously for her purple hair, so this is something different and surprising for many fans before the WWE’s annual summer pay-per-view event Summerslam.

View this post on Instagram I don’t want summer to be over 🌞🌻🌼🌸 @nuolawigs A post shared by Mercedes Varnado (@sashabankswwe) on Aug 10, 2019 at 6:29am PDT

Purple hair or blonde hair, WWE fans want to see the former women’s champion back in the ring. And it could come tonight at Summerslam as she is currently in Toronto, Ontario for the big event according to Brad Shepard of Pro Sports Extra. When Banks left the WWE back in April, she just lost the Raw Women’s tag team championship to the IIconics after the winning the title with her best friend Bayley back in April.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter via Bleacher Report reports Banks asked for her release from the WWE because she was frustrated that she lost the tag team title very quickly. However, it looks like she’s still with the company and could return very soon.

Becky Lynch, the current Raw women’s champion, was recently asked about possibly facing Banks in the near future. Lynch said she would love to take on Banks if she does decide to return.

“Oh yeah, if Sasha Banks could hack it, and she didn’t just get her jacket and cheese off crying, like Ronda Rousey, then I would love to face her, Lynch said, according to UPROXX. “But unfortunately she couldn’t take losing. She lost the tag team championship and she was gone! She was gone! Some people can’t hack losing. They can’t step up. They can’t realize that when you lose, it’s just a chance to get better, it’s a chance to learn, and it’s a chance to grow. Instead, she wants to talk about, “Oh the freaking wind and the butterflies and the freaking cocoons. And I’m a rabbit that’s coming from the Earth and the soil.” And whatever else she wants to put on her little freaking social media crap. Come find me Sasha, if you want it!”

Banks, 27, made her WWE debut in 2015 and emerged as one of the top superstars on the roster. She has won the Raw women’s title four times and she and Bayley became the inaugural women’s tag team champion earlier this year.