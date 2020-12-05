Sasha Banks Goes Blue for Another Fabulous Photoshoot

✖

Sasha Banks, one of WWE's biggest stars, has provided entertainment for fans recently by taking part in a variety of photoshoots. She turned heads with one set showing off new merchandise before going for a very different look. Banks "went blue" for a new photoshoot.

The WWE star posted a series of photos that showed her in front of a wavy blue background. She wore sparkly blue pants and a matching blue top while posing a variety of ways. "I am who they couldn't even dare to be. Thank you [Craig Ambrosio]" Banks wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

"QUEEN," one fan commented after seeing the newest photoshoot. Several others weighed in and expressed excitement about Banks' post. They referred to her as a "baddie" and posted emojis calling her the "GOAT." The comments continued as more users came across the post.

The color blue has been a common theme in recent posts by the WWE star. Her photoset featuring merchandise from the Undertaker and Snoop Dogg crossover had a blue tint. Her hair was also the matching color. Additionally, many of her outfits in the ring have featured various shades of blue.

While many of these blue outfits entertained fans, there was one that created a considerable amount of excitement. She appeared in an episode of The Mandalorian and partnered with Katee Sackhoff and Simon Kassianides for some key action sequences. Her character, Koska Reeves, flew around using a jet pack and then helped dispatch numerous enemies while taking over an Imperial frigate.

When fans saw Banks in "The Heiress," they expressed excitement about her foray into the Star Wars universe. Many proclaimed that she was made for the role and that she definitely needed to don the iconic beskar armor for many more episodes in the future. A few said that they were very sad that Banks only had "three lines at most" and that most of her work was physical, but they still referred to the episode as very entertaining.

With only two episodes remaining in The Mandalorian's second season, fans don't know if Banks will make another appearance in her armor. IMDB only lists one episode at the moment, but the story does provide an opportunity for her and her fellow Mandalorians to take part in a high-stakes mission. However, fans will have to wait until the two episodes air to find out for certain.