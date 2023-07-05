Ronda Rousey Blasts WWE Over Big Problem With Her Money in the Bank Match

Ronda Rousey just revealed the one big problem she had with her match at Money in the Bank. The WWE Superstar went to Instagram to share highlights of the match with her and Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. And in the caption, Rousey wrote, "When your time gets cut three times but you still put on a banger."

The match was for the Women's Tag Team Championship, and Rousey and Baszler were the champions heading into the match, but Morgan and Rodriguez beat them for the titles as Baszler turned on Rousey. The match lasted for nine minutes, the third-shortest match on the seven-match card.

This is not the first time, Rousey has spoken out about her issues with WWE. In an interview with the New York Post

in June, Rousey revealed the biggest problem with the women's tag team division. "Well, the lack of competition is really the problem," Rousey said. "I mean, we want to be the most active champions out there. I want to be able to defend this title every week and even twice a week on both SmackDown and Raw. But with how dismally shallow the women's division is right now, there's not enough women around here to keep us busy for a month. And so that's the biggest challenge that we have is to get this company to actually care and invest into this tag division."

Rousey went on to talk about how the tag team division isn't a division. "It was like the entire women's division just got stripped clean," Rousey explained. "And now we're the women that are the women that are left trying to piece together, you know, stories and a division, a tag division with around 10 women or even less on each roster. I mean, we're trying the best that we can to make chicken s–t into chicken salad, and we made some amazing chicken salad."

Rousey is reportedly leaving WWE soon, which is likely the reason why she and Baszler dropped the titles. But Rousey reportedly wanted to do a program with Baszler since she helped her get into WWE. Rousey returned to WWE last year after taking three years off. She signed a full-time contract with WWE in 2017 and made her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34 in 2018.