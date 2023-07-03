Mercedes Moné Makes Film Debut in 'The Collective' Trailer

Mercedes Moné (formerly known as Sasha Banks) will make her movie debut next month. The former WWE Superstar is starring in the new film The Collective, which also features Lucas Till, Ruby Rose, Tyrese Gibson and Don Johnson. The trailer for the film has been released and shows Moné who plays an agent working with Rose's character. She is seen sending men to face off against Till's character and going up against another person with a knife in her hand. Fans can see Moné in action when The Collective is released on Aug. 4 through Quiver Distribution.

"A group of righteous assassins called The Collective take aim at a highly sophisticated human trafficking ring backed by a network of untouchable billionaires," the official synopsis states, per ComicBook.com. "With their backs against the wall, The Collective has no choice but to put their most important mission in the hands of rookie assassin Sam Alexander (Till)."

Moné, 31, most recently starred in five episodes of the Star Wars series The Mandalorian as Koska Reeves. When speaking with TV Insider earlier this year, Moné talked about having more opportunities to star in television shows and movies.

The Collective

🔪

🩸 pic.twitter.com/x3CrjakpWM — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) June 28, 2023

"I want to see that keep growing. I've gotten a lot of amazing opportunities last year in film and television," she said. "I can't wait for the fans to see. I don't know if it's this year or the next. I just think my Hollywood career is just beginning. In mixing that with wrestling, I want to be able to do both. It's the perfect time for that. I say keep on watching. And when asked what her dream role would be, Moné said, "Besides freakin' Star Wars, I would love to be in a movie. I would love to put Koska Reeves in a Mandalorian movie. That would be incredible. I would love to be in any type of series like Fast & Furious, anything my brother would like. He likes action movies."

Moné currently competes in New Japan Pro-Wrestling after spending 10 years in WWE. She won the IWGP Women's Championship in February by beating former WWE Superstar Kairi (formerly Kairi Sane). In April, Moné lost the title to Mayu Iwantani at All Star Grand Queendom in Yokohama, Japan.