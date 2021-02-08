Sarah Thomas Applauded as She Becomes First Woman to Officiate the Super Bowl

Sarah Thomas has officially become the first woman to officiate the Super Bowl, and fans everywhere are applauding her massive accomplishment. Notably, Thomas was also the first woman to officiate a major college football game, a milestone she achieved back in 2007 by working a game between the University of Memphis and Jacksonville State University. She later officiated games in the United Football League United Football League, before moving on to the NFL.

On Sep. 13, 2015, Thomas made her NFL regular-season debut in a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans. This is certainly interesting, considering she makes history as the first woman to officiate the Super Bowl while the Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a game that can be watched for free this year. In 2019, Thomas made another breakthrough when she became the first woman to earn an on-field assignment for a playoff game, working a game between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers. Now, scroll down to see what NFL fans are saying about Thomas becoming the first woman to serve as a referee in the Super Bowl.