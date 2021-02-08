Sarah Thomas Applauded as She Becomes First Woman to Officiate the Super Bowl

Sarah Thomas has officially become the first woman to officiate the Super Bowl, and fans everywhere are applauding her massive accomplishment. Notably, Thomas was also the first woman to officiate a major college football game, a milestone she achieved back in 2007 by working a game between the University of Memphis and Jacksonville State University. She later officiated games in the United Football League United Football League, before moving on to the NFL.

On Sep. 13, 2015, Thomas made her NFL regular-season debut in a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans. This is certainly interesting, considering she makes history as the first woman to officiate the Super Bowl while the Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a game that can be watched for free this year. In 2019, Thomas made another breakthrough when she became the first woman to earn an on-field assignment for a playoff game, working a game between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers. Now, scroll down to see what NFL fans are saying about Thomas becoming the first woman to serve as a referee in the Super Bowl.

"Awesome! As a long time football fan I am emotional and celebrating this long over due female ref at the Super Bowl!" actress Kate Hudson wrote in an Instagram post.

"Thank you for working so hard and enduring a long hard road to make your dreams come true and be a role model for young girls everywhere," a fan wrote to Thomas in a heartfelt tweet. "Football is for girls too."

"Woman breaking glass ceilings and women cheering each other on! This is an America I can be proud of," someone else offered.

"Sarah Thomas, you are busting through a glass ceiling I never imagined breaking when I was a little girl watching football with my dad and brothers," another fan said. "You go, Girl!!!"

"I love that she is not trying to be a man with short hair tucked under her hat - wear that blond ponytail proud!" an excited watcher exclaimed.

"My church asked me who I am rooting for tonight. I said the first woman referee of a Super Bowl is my team! Go Team Sarah Thomas!" another Twitter user wrote.

"I didn’t realize how much it would mean to me to see Sarah Thomas out there tonight. I felt in that moment the struggle women face in sports and to see her moving mountains is inspiring. Keep supporting women in sports," one last fan offered.

