Sarah Thomas Applauded as She Becomes First Woman to Officiate the Super Bowl
Sarah Thomas has officially become the first woman to officiate the Super Bowl, and fans everywhere are applauding her massive accomplishment. Notably, Thomas was also the first woman to officiate a major college football game, a milestone she achieved back in 2007 by working a game between the University of Memphis and Jacksonville State University. She later officiated games in the United Football League United Football League, before moving on to the NFL.
On Sep. 13, 2015, Thomas made her NFL regular-season debut in a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans. This is certainly interesting, considering she makes history as the first woman to officiate the Super Bowl while the Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a game that can be watched for free this year. In 2019, Thomas made another breakthrough when she became the first woman to earn an on-field assignment for a playoff game, working a game between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers. Now, scroll down to see what NFL fans are saying about Thomas becoming the first woman to serve as a referee in the Super Bowl.
"Awesome! As a long time football fan I am emotional and celebrating this long over due female ref at the Super Bowl!" actress Kate Hudson wrote in an Instagram post.
As a kid, I loved football so much that I dreamed of being the NFL’s first woman ref. So inspiring to see Sarah Thomas do what I decided was too thankless to do.
(And the replies to the original tweet illustrate just how EXTRA thankless it is as a woman) https://t.co/yfBg1t5aWd— Abby Bischoff (@abbybischoff) February 8, 2021
Love seeing that blonde poney tail on the football field. #SuperBowl #girlpower— Elizabeth Davis (@edaviscane) February 8, 2021
"Thank you for working so hard and enduring a long hard road to make your dreams come true and be a role model for young girls everywhere," a fan wrote to Thomas in a heartfelt tweet. "Football is for girls too."
Sarah Thomas, The First Female Referee at the Super Bowl!!!! 🏈👊🏻🖤 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/waPgR6cpkZ— 👊🏻💫TraitorWarrior💫👊🏻 (@Traitor_Warrior) February 7, 2021
I’m cheering you on today, Sarah Thomas! 🎉 #SuperBowl https://t.co/eh2XCjBWxq— Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) February 7, 2021
"Woman breaking glass ceilings and women cheering each other on! This is an America I can be proud of," someone else offered.
First female ref in the super bowl ever. Makes a correct hairline call at the goal line in the most important play of the game. Congrats Sarah Thomas, keep breaking down walls. #SuperBowl— Zack (@ZRUlickey) February 8, 2021
When I look around the sidelines at games, I’m often only one of a handful of women.
Sarah Thomas continues to remind me there’s ALWAYS a place for me there.
Watching her make history from my own spot at the game today will be special. Thank you, Sarah. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tZsFyYGZxs— AJ Curry (@AJ_Curry) February 7, 2021
"Sarah Thomas, you are busting through a glass ceiling I never imagined breaking when I was a little girl watching football with my dad and brothers," another fan said. "You go, Girl!!!"
I will not only be cheering for the team I want to win today, I will also be cheering for Sarah Thomas! Today she takes the field as the first woman to officiate in a Super Bowl, a well deserved appointment. Representation matters. #Gains #superbowllv🏈 #HerStory #PhysEd pic.twitter.com/2eF12kW906— Dr. Jaimie McMullen😷 (@DrJMcM) February 7, 2021
Shoutout to Sarah Thomas, first female referee at a #SuperBowl #HERstory pic.twitter.com/fEINl1MnQB— Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) February 8, 2021
"I love that she is not trying to be a man with short hair tucked under her hat - wear that blond ponytail proud!" an excited watcher exclaimed.
First woman to ref a super bowl. Yes Sarah Thomas! #SuperBowl— Fortune Feimster (@fortunefunny) February 8, 2021
Sarah Thomas has won the #SuperBowl no matter who wins.— Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) February 8, 2021
"My church asked me who I am rooting for tonight. I said the first woman referee of a Super Bowl is my team! Go Team Sarah Thomas!" another Twitter user wrote.
Tonight, we’re cheering on #Mississippi’s own Sarah Thomas—one of the referees for the #SuperBowl. GO SARAH! pic.twitter.com/EmOSmiVrS9— Delbert Hosemann (@DelbertHosemann) February 7, 2021
Wishing Bucs assistants Maral Javadifar and Lori Locust, the second and third women to ever coach a Super Bowl, and Sarah Thomas, the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl, good luck today! We're watching! #SuperBowlSunday pic.twitter.com/QiMgKplf9L— The Female Quotient (@femalequotient) February 7, 2021
"I didn’t realize how much it would mean to me to see Sarah Thomas out there tonight. I felt in that moment the struggle women face in sports and to see her moving mountains is inspiring. Keep supporting women in sports," one last fan offered.
